Ogden runners travel to Lake City

The Ogden cross country team traveled to a meet Tuesday in Lake City and hosted by South Central Calhoun. St. Edmond won the varsity girls team title with a low of 43 points, placing three runners in the top seven. They were followed by Manson NW Webster at 80, even though the Cougars had the first and second place runners overall. Ridge View with 91, Sioux Central with 125 and the host Titans with 143 rounded out the top five of 13 complete teams. Maddie Moline of the Cougars crossed in 20:47.18 to win.

