The West Central Activity Conference held their cross country meet last Thursday at Panorama. The host team won the girls team title with a low of 50 points, followed in order by Van Meter with 72, Des Moines Christian with 76, AC/GC with 79, Earlham with 93, Pleasantville with 187, Madrid with 196, West Central Valley with 233, Ogden with 236 and Woodward-Granger with 263. Interstate 35 didn’t bring a full team. Clare Kelly of Van Meter crossed in 20:02 for first individually.

