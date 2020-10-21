Bulldogs pull out exciting playoff opener 32-31 over Comets

The Bulldog football machine picked a great time to crank it up as they will live to fight another day in an exciting 32-31 playoff win over BCLUW. Kolby Moorman had quite a night, finishing with 201 rushing yards and throwing for another 107 yards. Kaden also went over the century mark to add to the ground attack, with Kolby providing the four scores for the night. Denver Hoskins was the leading tackler with 11 total stops.

Ogden 32, BCLUW 31

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Bulldogs 6 7 13 6 32

Comets 6 19 0 6 31

