Some things in life are just not meant to be. While that statement may be true, it’s of little consolation to the Ogden football team who had the assignment last Friday night of slaying a mighty Spartans team at Grundy Center which came into the game unbeaten. The resulting 48-6 loss leaves the ‘Dogs with a 4-3 final record and at least the fact that they did win one playoff game to get to that point.

