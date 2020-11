The Ogden Bulldog cross country team had nice efforts at the postponed 1A qualifier on Friday at Audubon. The Bulldog boys team finished top three to go as a unit, with three runners also making the top 15 individuals who will advance. The Lady Bulldogs were just one spot out of moving on to Fort Dodge as a unit, but are sending Kayden Spencer after she finished seventh to punch her ticket.

